Nilkamal Sleep ropes in Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador

Nilkamal Sleep announced Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This association marks the commencement of a journey, where the brand has teamed up with the actor to revolutionise the mattress industry and bring forth the brand philosophy of "Thoughtfully Designed for You”, stated the company in the release.

It was further added that the association with Kapoor would play a pivotal role in elevating Nilkamal Sleep's as a thoughtfully designed sleep solution for the customers, particularly among the new-age audience.

Commenting on the announcement, Eashan Parekh, head of Nilkamal Sleep, stated, “We are excited to welcome Ranbir Kapoor into the Nilkamal Sleep family as our brand ambassador. His dynamic personality perfectly aligns with our brand, and we are confident that his association will further amplify our message of promoting healthy sleep and unparalleled comfort. We are positive that Ranbir’s popularity and the relatability factor amongst the new-age audience will strengthen our presence. This association is also commitment towards the mattress as we look forward to revolutionising the mattress category and emerge as a one of the biggest players within the next two years.”

Commenting on the partnership, Kapoor said, "I am delighted to collaborate with Nilkamal Sleep, a legacy brand that truly understands the significance of quality sleep and respects individual sleeping habits. I firmly believe that the mattress plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of sleep, and Nilkamal Sleep offers a splendid range of products that are exceptionally comfortable, providing a truly restful sleep experience."