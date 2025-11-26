Alphabet nears $4 trillion milestone amid strong AI-driven market surge

The company’s shares rose 4.1% to $331.7 in pre-market trade, positioning Alphabet to surpass the milestone at the opening bell.

Alphabet appeared set to cross the landmark $4 trillion market valuation on Tuesday, propelled by a sustained year-long rally rooted in the Google parent’s intensified push into artificial intelligence technologies, as per a report by Reuters.

Should it achieve the mark, the search and advertising giant will join a select circle of Big Tech firms vying for dominance in the rapidly expanding AI sector — a space that has continued to capture investor enthusiasm and drive momentum across Wall Street this year.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 9:34 AM