Netflix CEO dismisses reports of Warner Bros. acquisition plans

Netflix has denied reports that it is planning to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, following speculation that the streaming giant was preparing a bid for the historic Hollywood studio. The rumours, which also linked Paramount to a possible takeover, had sparked intense debate about the next wave of media consolidation between traditional and streaming-era entertainment players.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference on Wednesday, Netflix CEO Greg Peters addressed the claims directly, saying there was no truth to the suggestion that Netflix was pursuing Warner Bros. However, he stopped short of ruling out future acquisitions altogether.

Peters said that it is their responsibility to evaluate all options, and that their job is to figure out what’s the best way to grow our business. He emphasized on being careful about how to invest the capital, time, attention.

The initial report originated from Puck News, which cited unnamed insiders claiming Netflix was considering a bid. The speculation followed a separate report that Paramount CEO David Ellison was interested in buying Warner Bros., particularly after the studio’s strong box-office performance this summer, including several films opening to more than $40 million.

Warner Bros. remains one of Hollywood’s most valuable legacy studios, while Netflix, which helped usher in the streaming revolution with hits like House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black, and Stranger Things, continues to face intense competition from rival platforms.

Peters acknowledged that Netflix is operating in a more challenging market than in previous years, saying that he is not happy with the fact that they are not growing engagement.

Analysts note that acquiring Warner Bros. and its vast library could theoretically boost Netflix’s content offering and viewer engagement. However, Peters’ comments suggest the company is more focused on sustainable growth and strategic investment than large-scale mergers for now.