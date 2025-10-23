Noida influencer’s investigation flags misleading SPF claims by popular Indian sunscreens

ADVERTISEMENT
A new investigation by Nitin Joshi, a Noida-based influencer and founder of an influencer marketing agency, has raised concerns over allegedly misleading SPF claims by some of India’s top-selling sunscreen brands. With 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Joshi revealed on the platform that six out of the top 10 sunscreens tested failed to deliver even half the sun protection factor they advertise, according to a Moneycontrol report.
The findings are based on independent lab tests that Joshi personally funded and commissioned.
Sunscreens from Lakme, Renee, Lotus, Dot & Key, Wishcare, Deconstruct, Foxtail, Aqualogica, Dermaco, and Minimalist were tested at two Government of India-accredited labs — MS Clinical Research in Bengaluru and the Centre for Cruelty-Free Testing in Meerut. Both labs used in-vitro testing protocols aligned with ISO 24443 and COLIPA 2011 standards, which are globally accepted methods for non-human SPF testing, the report added.
While in-vivo testing on human subjects remains the global gold standard for determining SPF, Joshi clarified that in-vitro tests are widely recognized as credible and effective for assessing sunscreen performance.
The lab results shared by Joshi revealed stark discrepancies between the SPF values advertised by the brands and those measured under the ISO 24443 in-vitro testing.
Among the worst performers were Renee (claimed SPF 70+, tested SPF 12.81), WishCare (50+, 12.94), and Dot & Key (50+, 14.98) — each delivering less than one-third of their claimed protection. Lotus (50+, 16.89) and Deconstruct (55+, 17.82) also fell significantly short.
Only four brands came close to or exceeded their SPF claims. Foxtale (55+, 36.9) underperformed but remained within a tolerable range. Lakme (50+, 52.96), Minimalist (50+, 78.54), and Derma Co. (50+, 79.72) all met or exceeded expectations. Aqualogica (50+, 146.08) stood out with an exceptionally high SPF reading, which the report suggests may raise questions about its formulation or testing variability.
Joshi’s video quickly went viral, garnering millions of views and widespread engagement. However, it also drew skepticism from dermatologists and industry insiders. Mumbai-based clinical dermatologist Dr. Jinal Mehta, as cited in the report, questioned the independence of the campaign.
Mehta pointed out that the four sunscreens that performed well in the tests are owned by just two parent companies, hinting at potential commercial bias.
Others in the skincare community echoed similar concerns, highlighting the lack of transparency in influencer-brand collaborations and a growing trend of coordinated marketing disguised as independent reviews.