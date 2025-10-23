US immigration authority issues guidance on work visas amid federal shutdown

ADVERTISEMENT
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has confirmed that it will continue processing visa applications for certain categories despite the ongoing federal government shutdown, which began on 1 October 2025 after Congress failed to agree on a funding bill.
In a statement, USCIS said it will continue handling H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and CW-1 visa petitions through Form I-129 and Form I-129CW. The agency acknowledged that the shutdown may affect petitioners’ ability to obtain required documentation, such as labor condition applications or temporary labour certifications from the U.S. Department of Labor, potentially delaying filings.
“If an H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, or CW-1 petitioner meets all other applicable requirements and can show that the primary reason they did not file an extension of stay or change of status request on time was due to the government shutdown, we will consider the shutdown an extraordinary circumstance beyond the petitioner’s control,” USCIS stated as per reports.
The authority described the shutdown as an extraordinary circumstance, giving it discretion to excuse delays in timely filing extensions or change-of-status requests. USCIS also said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further guidance if necessary.
Petitioners are advised to consult Vol. 2, Part A, Chapter 4 of the USCIS Policy Manual for additional information.
