Uber rebrands ‘Uber Green’ as ‘Uber Electric’

Uber Technologies announced on Wednesday that it is rebranding its “Uber Green” service as “Uber Electric” and introducing a $4,000 grant program to help US drivers purchase electric vehicles, part of the company’s broader push toward zero-emission rides by 2040, Reuters reported.
The initiative, called “Go Electric,” will be available to eligible drivers in American states including California, New York, Colorado, and Massachusetts. The grants can be combined with local discounts and incentives, potentially cutting thousands more from vehicle prices at a time when a key federal benefit has expired.
A $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles, introduced under the previous US administration, lapsed last month, increasing the cost burden for buyers and prompting companies like Uber to step in with their own incentives.
Earlier this year, Uber transitioned its U.S. “Uber Green” service to an all-electric model, dropping hybrids from the mix. The company said more than 200,000 EVs are now operating on its platform globally, and that drivers in the United States, Canada, and Europe are adopting electric vehicles up to five times faster than other motorists.
Uber added that one in four riders had their first electric vehicle experience through the app. To mark the rebrand, riders will receive a 20 percent discount on their next electric trip.
The company is also expanding its “battery-aware matching” feature to 25 countries, a system designed to reduce drivers’ “range anxiety” — the fear of running out of charge before reaching a destination or charging station.