Apple removes controversial dating apps Tea and TeaOnHer from App Store over privacy and content concerns

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple has confirmed the removal of the dating safety apps Tea and TeaOnHer from its App Store, citing failures to meet the company’s requirements for content moderation and user privacy. The removal, first reported by Appfigures, took place on Tuesday across all markets, although both apps remain accessible on Google Play.
As per a report by TechCrunch, Apple said the decision followed an excessive number of user complaints and negative reviews, which included allegations that minors’ personal information had been shared on the platforms. The company communicated these concerns to the developers, but the issues were not resolved.
The removal references specific App Review Guidelines:
1.2: Apps with user-generated content must provide reporting and blocking features and remove objectionable content.
5.1.2: Apps must not use or share personal information without consent.
5.6: Excessive user complaints and negative reviews violate the Developer Code of Conduct.
Tea and TeaOnHer attracted attention earlier this year after going viral. Tea, active since 2023, marketed itself as a dating safety tool for women, allowing users to share information about men encountered on dating apps, including reviews and labels such as “green flag” or “red flag.” Critics raised concerns over privacy and potential defamation, while a data breach over the summer exposed 72,000 images, including 3,000 selfies and photo IDs.
TeaOnHer, designed to offer men the ability to share information about women, also suffered security vulnerabilities, exposing government IDs and selfies, according to TechCrunch.
Appfigures reported that Tea had 6.1 million downloads and generated $5 million in gross revenue, while TeaOnHer had 2.2 million downloads without in-app purchases. Despite the App Store removal, copycat apps are emerging, including TeaOnHer and Him – Overheard, which has surged from number 90 to 27 in the Overall Top App Charts with 354,000 downloads.