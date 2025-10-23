Smriti Irani confirms Bill Gates’ special appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

ADVERTISEMENT
Reports have been circulating online that actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who stars in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, is set to achieve another milestone. According to media reports, Bill Gates, the businessman and philanthropist, will make a special appearance in the ongoing series via a video call, with his storyline spanning three episodes.
Irani has now confirmed the development, telling CNBC-TV18 that this marks a “historic moment in Indian entertainment.” She added that issues concerning the health of women and children have long remained at the margins of mainstream discourse, and this collaboration is a step toward bringing meaningful change.
A new promo for the show also hinted at Gates’ appearance. In the clip, Irani—who reprises her iconic role as Tulsi Virani—teased the entry of a new guest with the caption: “Kaun hai yeh mehmaan... jisse milne ka sabko intezaar hai?”
As per reports, the upcoming storyline will focus on raising awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Given that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works in these areas, the collaboration reportedly came together organically. Irani is said to have envisioned using the show’s reach to promote public health and social awareness through storytelling.
Since her return to the show, Irani has been vocal about weaving socially relevant issues into the narrative. Previous storylines have tackled topics such as ageing, domestic violence, and body shaming—issues she described as “fundamental challenges women face every day.”