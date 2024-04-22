            

      Noise's Gaurav Khatri on how he chose Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador

      Gaurav Khatri, CEO, Noise took to LinkedIn to share how the brand went about choosing the right brand ambassador.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 22, 2024 9:34 AM
      Noise's Gaurav Khatri on how he chose Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador
      “Selecting Virat Kohli as our brand ambassador was not a decision made lightly - it was a strategic choice, driven by our brand’s mission and his undeniable synergy with our ethos," Khatri said.

      In the realm of marketing, selecting a brand ambassador is akin to finding the missing piece of a puzzle, essential for completing the picture. It demands a strategic approach, an intuitive understanding of the brand, and a deep connection with the individual chosen. Gaurav Khatri, CEO, Noise took to LinkedIn to share how the brand went about choosing the right brand ambassador.

      He said, “We wanted the #1 person whose life narrative speaks volumes about health, fitness and the relentless pursuit of excellence. There was only one name on our mind: Virat Kohli.”

      “In a country, where 9 in 10 Indians watch cricket, Virat is more than a cricketing legend, he is a role model for life itself,” he added.

      Khatri also shared a story about seeing him play a cricket match live.

      He said, “I remember watching him in a match where despite the gruelling heat, he kept his cool and delivered, showcasing the stamina we dream of instilling in our products. His lifestyle - rigorous training, disciplined diet and mental fortitude - is what Noise stands for.”

      “In fact, on the shoot with him, I saw his attention to detail - every pose, every shot had to tell a story. He was extremely focused in sculpting the brand’s message with his ethos,” he added.

      Khatri shared five lessons from Noise’s search for a brand ambassador.

      Opt for someone who genuinely resonates with your brand’s identity.

      The values of your brand ambassador should reflect your brand’s core.

      Look for broad influence that cuts across demographic and geographic barriers, amplifying reach.

      Your ambassador's public and private persona should align with your brand over the long haul.

      They should be willing to engage with the brand beyond mere contractual obligations.

      “Selecting Virat Kohli as our brand ambassador was not a decision made lightly - it was a strategic choice, driven by our brand’s mission and his undeniable synergy with our ethos. He wasn’t just the best option. He was the only option that made sense,” Khatri said.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 22, 2024 9:34 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Mamaearth-maker Honasa Consumer's second brand, The Derma Co., enters the Rs 500 crore ARR club

      Mamaearth-maker Honasa Consumer's second brand, The Derma Co., enters the Rs 500 crore ARR club

      Brand Marketing

      Orry’s marketing playbook: How a Rs 2500 T-shirt became the hottest party pass

      Orry’s marketing playbook: How a Rs 2500 T-shirt became the hottest party pass

      Brand Marketing

      Ranveer Singh's energy level was beyond my anticipation: Sameer Nagpal, Dalmia Cement

      Ranveer Singh's energy level was beyond my anticipation: Sameer Nagpal, Dalmia Cement

      Brand Marketing

      Auto mechanics play key role in recommending brands, Amit Ghugre of Shell

      Auto mechanics play key role in recommending brands, Amit Ghugre of Shell

      Brand Marketing

      Amazon miniTV launches 200 shows and movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu

      Amazon miniTV launches 200 shows and movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu

      How it Works

      2.48 million profiles out of 8 million exhibit credible followers on Instagram: Report

      2.48 million profiles out of 8 million exhibit credible followers on Instagram: Report

      Brand Marketing

      Agilitas Sports acquires brand license of Lotto for India and other markets

      Agilitas Sports acquires brand license of Lotto for India and other markets