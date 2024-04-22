Noise's Gaurav Khatri on how he chose Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador

In the realm of marketing, selecting a brand ambassador is akin to finding the missing piece of a puzzle, essential for completing the picture. It demands a strategic approach, an intuitive understanding of the brand, and a deep connection with the individual chosen. Gaurav Khatri, CEO, Noise took to LinkedIn to share how the brand went about choosing the right brand ambassador.

He said, “We wanted the #1 person whose life narrative speaks volumes about health, fitness and the relentless pursuit of excellence. There was only one name on our mind: Virat Kohli.”

“In a country, where 9 in 10 Indians watch cricket, Virat is more than a cricketing legend, he is a role model for life itself,” he added.

Khatri also shared a story about seeing him play a cricket match live.

He said, “I remember watching him in a match where despite the gruelling heat, he kept his cool and delivered, showcasing the stamina we dream of instilling in our products. His lifestyle - rigorous training, disciplined diet and mental fortitude - is what Noise stands for.”

“In fact, on the shoot with him, I saw his attention to detail - every pose, every shot had to tell a story. He was extremely focused in sculpting the brand’s message with his ethos,” he added.

Khatri shared five lessons from Noise’s search for a brand ambassador.

Opt for someone who genuinely resonates with your brand’s identity.

The values of your brand ambassador should reflect your brand’s core.

Look for broad influence that cuts across demographic and geographic barriers, amplifying reach.

Your ambassador's public and private persona should align with your brand over the long haul.

They should be willing to engage with the brand beyond mere contractual obligations.