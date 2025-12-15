Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India for type 2 diabetes, aligns pricing with Wegovy

The higher 2.4 mg dose of semaglutide, already available in India, remains reserved exclusively for obesity treatment under the Wegovy brand.

Novo Nordisk has launched Ozempic, its injectable semaglutide treatment for type 2 diabetes, in India, positioning the drug as a major addition to its diabetes care portfolio alongside its recently introduced obesity medication Wegovy.

Ozempic introduced in dosages

Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director of Novo Nordisk India, informed CNBC-TV18 that Ozempic is being introduced in three dosage strengths—0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg—specifically for patients with type 2 diabetes. He clarified that the higher 2.4 mg dose of semaglutide, already available in India, remains reserved exclusively for obesity treatment under the Wegovy brand.

Explaining why the company is expanding its injectable offerings despite the availability of oral semaglutide Rybelsus, Shrotriya stated that the move reflects changing patient preferences rather than any slowdown in demand for oral therapies. He said patients today show a growing acceptance of injectable treatments, a shift the company had not previously seen even with insulin, while adding that Rybelsus continues to remain on a growth trajectory.

At the same time, Shrotriya noted that around 75% of diabetes patients in India still prefer oral medication, underscoring the importance of maintaining a flexible treatment portfolio that caters to both injectable and oral preferences.

Price point

On pricing, Shrotriya stated that Ozempic would be positioned within a range similar to Wegovy, following Novo Nordisk’s recent decision to cut Wegovy prices in India by nearly 37% to improve affordability. He informed that the company believes more patients can now access injectable semaglutide at this price point, making alignment between the two products important.

Addressing concerns around semaglutide going off patent in March 2026, Shrotriya stated that increased competition could help expand awareness and overall treatment uptake. He added that the company welcomes competition, provided it comes with long-term commitment and purpose to patient care.

With diabetes affecting more than 100 million people in India, Shrotriya stated that the launch of Ozempic represents another step in strengthening treatment options for a condition that continues to place a significant burden on the country’s healthcare system.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 9:07 AM