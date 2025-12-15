Karnataka govt to verify social media claims on harmful substances in eggs

The Karnataka government has said it will examine online allegations claiming that eggs sold by a specific brand contain harmful substances before considering any regulatory response, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday, appealing to consumers to remain calm until the facts are established.

The minister’s remarks come amid social media posts suggesting that laboratory analysis of certain egg samples revealed the presence of substances described as “genotoxic” and potentially linked to cancer. The posts allege that compounds such as nitrofuran and nitroimidazole, both prohibited in poultry farming, were detected.

Also read: High Court brings airline pilots under labour law protection, rejects managerial classification

Rao said the government would first verify the source and scientific validity of the alleged test reports. He said he would seek a detailed briefing from the Food Safety and Drug Commissioner to determine whether the testing was conducted by an authorised laboratory and followed accepted protocols.

According to the minister, any further steps, including additional testing or enforcement action, would be decided only after the preliminary verification is complete. He stressed that, at present, there is no official confirmation of contamination and no reason for people to avoid consuming eggs.

Also read: MeitY invites applications for social media grievance appellate panels under IT Rules

When asked whether such substances are sometimes used in poultry operations to prevent bacterial infections or increase production, Rao declined to speculate, noting that the issue involves public health concerns and requires careful examination. He said authorities would need to assess who conducted the alleged tests, which company is involved and whether the issue is limited to a single brand or points to wider industry practices.

The health minister also cautioned against reacting to unverified claims circulating online, stating that hasty conclusions could cause unnecessary public anxiety. He said the government would conduct a thorough review and share its findings within the next few days before deciding on any further action.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 10:31 AM