MeitY invites applications for social media grievance appellate panels under IT Rules

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited applications for the post of whole-time members of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), the quasi-judicial body that hears appeals against decisions taken by grievance officers of intermediaries, including social media platforms.

The move is in line with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, framed under the Information Technology Act, 2000. The rules mandate intermediaries to follow due diligence obligations, including preventing users from hosting or sharing prohibited content and appointing grievance officers to address user complaints.

Under the framework, users aggrieved by the decisions of an intermediary’s grievance officer can approach the Grievance Appellate Committee. Each committee comprises a chairperson and two whole-time members, and the government may set up multiple such panels. Appeals are to be handled through an online dispute resolution mechanism, with the entire process—from filing to final decision—conducted digitally.

According to MeitY, whole-time members will receive a consolidated monthly pay of ₹1.75 lakh, along with a fixed allowance of ₹75,000 per month in lieu of housing and car facilities. Eligible members may also claim reimbursement of health insurance premiums of up to ₹50,000 per annum, subject to specified conditions.

Detailed eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, and the application form are available on the MeitY website. Applications must be submitted by December 27, 2025, with candidates required to email a scanned copy of the completed application form and curriculum vitae to the ministry’s Cyber Law Division.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 10:13 AM