Novo Nordisk India and Healthify launch AI-driven support programme for obesity care

Novo Nordisk India has joined hands with health and fitness platform Healthify to roll out an AI-enabled patient support programme designed for individuals living with obesity. The initiative aims to enhance patient experience, improve adherence and provide structured lifestyle guidance throughout the treatment journey, according to a statement from Healthify, as reported by The Economic Times.

The collaboration focuses on expanding access to obesity care through the integration of an AI assistant capable of helping users track nutrition and monitor lifestyle changes across various stages of therapy.

Healthify co-founder and CEO Tushar Vashisht said the programme had been developed to ensure that patients receive structured lifestyle support alongside GLP-1 treatment, adding that the platform intends to offer users personalised tools, coaching and real-time intelligence to help sustain healthy habits. He stated that the partnership would enable AI-enabled, dietitian-guided care to reach more patients across India, with insights feeding into future global initiatives.

Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, stated that as leaders in GLP-1 innovation, the company considers a combination of medication and comprehensive lifestyle guidance essential for long-term obesity management. He said the new programme marks an important step towards improving patient outcomes and overall care experience.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 5:16 PM