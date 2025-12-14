Bhaichung Bhutia criticizes Messi India tour chaos, says mismanagement hurt fans and India’s image

In the wake of Lionel Messi’s much-publicized Goat India Tour, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has sharply criticized the chaotic scenes that unfolded at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, arguing that the mismanagement dented India’s image as a host for major sporting events.

Speaking to reporters after returning from the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympic 2025, Bhutia said the disorder left many paying supporters unable to see the Argentine star despite a reported turnout of roughly 80,000 spectators. Everybody loves Messi, but genuine fans did not really get to see him, which is very unfortunate, he told PTI.

What was envisioned as a marquee moment for Indian football, Bhutia suggested, was instead overshadowed by lapses in planning and execution. He pointed to the large number of VIPs crowding Messi at the stadium, blocking views for ordinary fans and contributing to a breakdown in crowd management. “It was a very good visit, but unfortunately things did not go according to plan,” he said, adding that organizers appeared to be “under huge pressure.”

Bhutia warned that such episodes can have broader consequences beyond a single event. “It also spoils the country’s name,” he said, urging organizers to ensure that future appearances by global sporting icons prioritize fans who travel significant distances and pay to attend. Many supporters from the Northeast and across West Bengal, he noted, left disappointed after being unable to see the player they had come to celebrate.

The incident comes as Indian football continues to face structural challenges. Bhutia described the sport in the country as “not in great shape,” though he expressed optimism that conditions could improve with better management and investment.

He also highlighted efforts elsewhere to broaden sports access and nurture emerging talent, praising the Bastar Olympic in Chhattisgarh for drawing young people — including those from Naxal-affected regions — into organized athletics. “Sports is the best medium to connect with the younger generation,” he said, noting that tribal communities, including those in the Northeast, have long produced promising athletes.

Bhutia’s remarks highlight a recurring tension in Indian sports: the ambition to host world-class events and attract global stars, and the persistent gaps in infrastructure and governance that often shape the experience for fans and athletes alike.

First Published on Dec 14, 2025 1:25 PM