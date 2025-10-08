Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro clocks Rs 80 cr sales in Sept, becomes India’s second-best-selling drug

ADVERTISEMENT
US drugmaker Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro has made major inroads into India’s $50 billion pharmaceutical market. According to a report by Pharmarack, Mounjaro clocked sales worth Rs 80 crore in September, becoming India’s second highest-selling drug by value — just behind GlaxoSmithKline’s Augmentin, which generated ₹85 crore during the same period.
Mounjaro’s September sales surged 42% month-on-month, up from ₹56 crore in August.
Launched in March 2025, the drug is available in two injectable dosage forms -- 2.5 mg and 5 mg -- priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month. As of September 30, Mounjaro has generated cumulative revenue of ₹233 crore in India.
The surge in demand for anti-obesity drugs comes amid a growing health crisis. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), obesity rates in India have jumped by 91% among women (from 12.6% to 24.0%) and by 146% among men (from 9.3% to 22.9%) over the years.
The Economic Survey 2024–25 has highlighted the rapid rise in consumption of ultra-processed food (UPF) as a key driver behind India’s obesity epidemic. The UPF market has grown from $900 million in 2006 to $37.9 billion in 2019, expanding at an annual rate of over 33%.
With obesity rates escalating, global pharmaceutical giants are ramping up launches in India. Alongside Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, Novo Nordisk has introduced its blockbuster Wegovy, while Indian companies including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Biocon, and Lupin are developing their own generic versions.
Bengaluru-based OneSource Specialty Pharma is also reportedly investing $100 million to scale up production of obesity drugs, with expectations of boosting its revenue to $400 million within three years.