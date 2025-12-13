Global piracy OTT scam exposed in Noida, sold pirated Netflix, Prime Video access to NRIs

Investigators said the group offered heavily discounted or so-called “lifetime” OTT subscription packages, projecting them as legitimate deals unavailable on official platforms.

Uttar Pradesh Police have busted a sophisticated cyber fraud operation running out of a fake call centre in Noida that allegedly duped Indian expatriates by selling cut-price and “lifetime” subscriptions to popular over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms using pirated and illegally rebroadcast content.

Six people were arrested during a raid in Sector 2, and multiple digital devices were seized, exposing what investigators describe as a global scam targeting NRIs across several countries.

According to the police, the accused posed as authorised representatives of leading OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, HBO, Hulu, JioCinema, Voot Select, and MX Player. The gang primarily targeted Indians living in the US, Canada, Australia, and Gulf countries, luring them through social media groups and online platforms operated under the name Webbiz Services LLC.

Investigators said the group offered heavily discounted or so-called “lifetime” OTT subscription packages, projecting them as legitimate deals unavailable on official platforms. Once a victim showed interest, payment links were shared and access was provided to pirated or fake OTT content through illegal IPTV servers and third-party software.

“The service would typically stop after a few days,” a senior police officer said. “Victims were then told that the subscription required renewal, a server upgrade, or a technical fix. In many cases, the same customer was charged repeatedly.”

Police said victims were made to pay between $100 and $300 each, often multiple times, before realising they had been defrauded.

The investigation revealed that the gang allegedly purchased personal data from illegal sources to identify and target potential victims. Using phone numbers obtained from online search platforms, the accused added NRIs to social media groups, sent messages, and made cold calls.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Yamuna Prasad said the group also used advanced cybercrime techniques, including ‘man-in-the-middle’ attacks, to intercept communications and steal sensitive information such as passwords and credit card details, without victims realising that their devices had been compromised.

“They made it appear as if the consumer was receiving a legitimate subscription, but after some time the access would be cancelled, and money would be demanded again under various pretexts,” Prasad said.

During the raid, police seized 20 mobile phones, five CPUs, five monitors, a laptop, and other electronic equipment. Digital records recovered from the devices reportedly show international transactions, call logs, and evidence of illegal streaming activity.

The arrested accused have been identified as Tanishka, Anil Baghel, Manish Kumar Tripathi, Gaurav, Radha Ballabh, and Yogesh Baghel, all aged between 20 and 28.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shavya Goyal, call centre employees earned around Rs 15,000 per month and worked from isolated cubicles. While most of the staff focused on cold calling, a specialised team handled customer persuasion and pitched “discounted OTT packages”.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to cheating, forgery, and common intention, as well as Sections 66 and 66D of the Information Technology Act and Section 42(3) of the Indian Telecommunication Act, 2023.

Police believe the operation may be part of a wider network involving data suppliers, software developers, and technical operators who enabled illegal streaming and payment processing. Efforts are now underway to identify the source of the pirated OTT software and track down other individuals linked to the racket.

“The arrests made so far are just the tip of the iceberg,” a senior investigating officer said, adding that further arrests are likely as the probe expands into the scam’s international and technical backbone.

First Published on Dec 13, 2025 12:39 PM