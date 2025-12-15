Omnicom signals tighter return-to-office norms as IPG merger reshapes workforce policies

Both Omnicom and IPG had earlier followed a three-days-in-office mandate.

Omnicom has reportedly told employees that in-office attendance requirements will be stepped up over time, signalling a tougher stance on hybrid working as it integrates Interpublic Group (IPG) following the completion of its acquisition last month.

The holding company has rolled out an internal online information hub for Omnicom and former IPG staff, outlining key policies and benefits for the combined entity.

The enlarged group is expected to employ around 105,000 people by the end of the year, down sharply from 128,000 a year ago after a series of job cuts and asset disposals.

An updated In-Office Policy, revised in November 2025, states that the current requirement of working from the office at least three days a week will increase over time.

“Currently, Omnicom’s policy requires employees to work in the office for a minimum of three days a week, unless additional in-office days are directed by their agency or manager,” the policy says. “Our objective is to increase this requirement over time, and many of our agencies as well as Omnicom’s corporate group already require five days of in-office attendance.”

The policy, as per a Campaign report, also makes clear that excused absences, such as sick leave, vacation, short-term disability, or approved work at alternative locations like client offices, will be treated as compliant. Requests for medical accommodation to work remotely must be submitted to human resources for approval.

In the US, the consequences of non-compliance are explicitly spelled out. Employees who fail to meet the in-office requirements will not be eligible for salary reviews or promotions and may face disciplinary action, including termination of employment, without severance pay.

The move comes amid ongoing industry debate over return-to-office mandates.

Earlier this year, WPP drew strong criticism after increasing its in-office requirement from three days to four. Across the sector, policies vary: Publicis Groupe and Havas typically mandate three days a week in the office, while Dentsu requires two to three days, with flexibility at local office levels.

In the US, enforcement has at times been strict, Publicis Media laid off dozens of employees last year for failing to comply with its return-to-office policy.

