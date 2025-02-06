            

OpenAI unveils a subtle yet comprehensive rebrand

Among the updates is the launch of OpenAI Sans, a custom font designed to reflect the new brand identity.

Despite these updates, OpenAI assures partners, resellers, customers, developers, consultants, publishers, and other third parties that the changes are subtle, keeping the overall brand familiar.

Ten years after its inception, OpenAI has undergone a rebrand that refreshes its visual identity without alienating its established audience, as per media reports.

The update includes a new typeface, wordmark, symbol, and colour palette that lend the company a more cohesive and organic look. Despite these updates, OpenAI assures partners, resellers, customers, developers, consultants, publishers, and other third parties that the changes are subtle, keeping the overall brand familiar.

OpenAI emphasized that the rebrand was driven by the need for unified visual identity, the report added.

Head of Design Veit Moeller and Design Director Shannon Jager explained that the company had long suffered from a disjointed presentation—using an inconsistent range of fonts, marks, and colours.

Among the updates is the launch of OpenAI Sans, a custom font designed to reflect the new brand identity.

Additionally, the company has overhauled its stock imagery by incorporating high-quality photographs from established photographers alongside abstract graphics generated by its in-house Sora model.


