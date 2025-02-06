OpenAI set to make advertising debut during Super Bowl 2025: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI, the creator of the popular AI tool ChatGPT, is preparing to air its first-ever TV commercial during the Super Bowl 2025, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
The ad, expected to make waves on one of the world's largest televised stages, marks OpenAI's foray into the world of commercial advertising.
The Super Bowl offers an enormous guaranteed audience, with creative commercials often generating widespread buzz. The cost of a 30-second ad spot during the 2025 event is estimated to reach up to $8 million, a significant increase from the previous year, the report added.
The 2025 Super Bowl, scheduled for February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET (2330 GMT) and is expected to draw over 83,000 spectators, ensuring massive visibility for the ad. The NFL championship game will commence in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome, home to the New Orleans Saints.
OpenAI, which is part-owned by Microsoft, has seen remarkable success since launching ChatGPT in late 2022, with over 300 million weekly active users by 2024.