            

OpenAI set to make advertising debut during Super Bowl 2025: Report

The ad, expected to make waves on one of the world’s largest televised stages, marks OpenAI’s foray into the world of commercial advertising.

By  Storyboard18Feb 6, 2025 10:02 AM
OpenAI set to make advertising debut during Super Bowl 2025: Report
The cost of a 30-second ad spot during the 2025 event is estimated to reach up to $8 million, a significant increase from the previous year, the report added. (Image: Unsplash, Caesars Superdome)

OpenAI, the creator of the popular AI tool ChatGPT, is preparing to air its first-ever TV commercial during the Super Bowl 2025, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The ad, expected to make waves on one of the world's largest televised stages, marks OpenAI's foray into the world of commercial advertising.

The Super Bowl offers an enormous guaranteed audience, with creative commercials often generating widespread buzz. The cost of a 30-second ad spot during the 2025 event is estimated to reach up to $8 million, a significant increase from the previous year, the report added.

The 2025 Super Bowl, scheduled for February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET (2330 GMT) and is expected to draw over 83,000 spectators, ensuring massive visibility for the ad. The NFL championship game will commence in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome, home to the New Orleans Saints.

OpenAI, which is part-owned by Microsoft, has seen remarkable success since launching ChatGPT in late 2022, with over 300 million weekly active users by 2024.


Tags
First Published on Feb 6, 2025 10:02 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Patanjali misleading ads case: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna move Kerala Court to recall non-bailable warrant

Patanjali misleading ads case: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna move Kerala Court to recall non-bailable warrant

Advertising

PVR Inox posts highest quarterly ad income of Rs 148.6 crore in Q3 FY25

PVR Inox posts highest quarterly ad income of Rs 148.6 crore in Q3 FY25

Advertising

Titan's ad spend rises 9.8% to Rs 371 crore in Q3; jewellery sales shine

Titan's ad spend rises 9.8% to Rs 371 crore in Q3; jewellery sales shine

Advertising

Disney's Q1 revenue jumps 5% to $24.7 billion, box office success drives growth

Disney's Q1 revenue jumps 5% to $24.7 billion, box office success drives growth

Advertising

Electric vehicles adex share in auto sector set to climb 50%

Electric vehicles adex share in auto sector set to climb 50%

How it Works

Google ads costs soar: CPCs up 30%-100% across key industries, brands are fighting back

Google ads costs soar: CPCs up 30%-100% across key industries, brands are fighting back

How it Works

Radio ad volumes surge 80% in 2024 vs. 2020; Gujarat leads with 18% share

Radio ad volumes surge 80% in 2024 vs. 2020; Gujarat leads with 18% share