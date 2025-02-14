Platform for 'married-dating', Ashley Madison, makes a bold gamble in India: Navigating controversy, culture, and the law

Few brands are as synonymous with controversy as Ashley Madison, the global dating platform known for facilitating extramarital affairs. With a tagline like "Life is short. Have an affair," the platform’s mere presence sparks ethical, moral, and legal debates. And now, it's eyeing India — a country where marriage and fidelity are deeply entrenched in cultural values.

Yet, beneath India's traditional veneer, there seems to be a shifting landscape. "Compared to Western cultures, India is more conservative, traditional, and family-oriented. Yet, despite us having no marketing or business presence in the market, India ranked as the eighth-highest country for signups last year," says Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer at Ashley Madison. "At its core, Ashley Madison is about discretion, which aligns well with the Indian market — especially for younger people in their early to mid-20s who are exploring alternative lifestyles."

Marketing in a Market of Contradictions

India's relationship with marriage and infidelity is complex. While societal norms uphold the sanctity of marriage, anecdotal evidence suggests a different reality. "One thing to consider is that the brand’s core promise isn’t necessarily about being right or ethical. So, trying to carve out an ethical strategy may not work for them," says Jermina Menon, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Knowetic.

"On the other hand, I’ve heard that a significant number of users on typical dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble are actually married. While I can’t verify the accuracy of this, it’s something people often say. These apps don’t officially acknowledge it, and users can always claim to be unmarried, making verification difficult. So, while we like to believe that India is deeply traditional, the reality is that these things do exist."

Ashley Madison faces a dilemma: how does a platform rooted in infidelity market itself in a country where traditional values remain dominant? According to Nisha Samson, a communications strategist, if Ashley Madison were to market its services in India, it would need to exercise a heightened level of ethical responsibility, as opposed to promoting infidelity. "The brand could position itself around themes of personal agency, recognizing that individuals seek companionship for various reasons," Samson says.

Paul Keable, however, suggests that Ashley Madison’s approach will remain data-driven and discreet. "We use our data to inform our members and potential members about what we offer and the opportunities available. Our platform is designed with discretion in mind—users can explore their interests without revealing their identities until they feel comfortable."

The Legal Grey Areas

India decriminalized adultery in 2018, but that doesn’t mean Ashley Madison has a free pass. "Since adultery has now been decriminalized, Ashley Madison’s business model wouldn’t technically violate any criminal laws," explains Niharika Karanjawala-Misra, Principal Associate at Karanjawala & Co. "That being said, a website of this nature would likely face considerable cultural blowback."

Beyond cultural resistance, legal hurdles remain. "Under the IT Act, 2000, obscene material is defined as that which appeals to a prurient interest or tends to deprave or corrupt persons who are likely to see it. Since this definition is broad, Ashley Madison’s advertising strategy will be key," says Misra. "If the inducement to have an affair is seen as inherently corrupting, it could be interpreted as obscene material."

Additionally, Rishi Anand, Partner at DSK Legal, highlights potential data protection concerns. "Ashley Madison could face legal challenges under India’s IT Act, 2000, and the new Data Protection Act. Given the platform’s history with a massive data breach in 2015, compliance with data security laws will be critical."

Competing Against Stigma, and Against Gleeden

Ashley Madison isn’t India’s first extramarital dating platform. Gleeden, a French-origin platform, has been operating in the country with relatively little controversy, thanks to its more subtle positioning. Keable, however, remains unfazed: "Globally, we are the undisputed leader in the married dating space. One major differentiator is transparency. Unlike some competitors, we openly discuss our business. People like myself engage in conversations like this to build trust with our audience."

While transparency may work in Western markets, will it work in India? "Even if the brand were to shift its messaging toward companionship or personal agency, its global identity is too closely tied to infidelity to escape stigma," argues Samson. "Any marketing attempt would face severe backlash, limiting its ability to operate without controversy."

Discretion vs. Visibility

So, how does Ashley Madison move forward? "Given their proposition, controversy might be the way they choose to go," notes Menon. "It’s really about balancing visibility and discretion, right? They will likely rely heavily on word of mouth, especially given how controversial their positioning is in the Indian market."

Perhaps the biggest takeaway comes from renowned psychotherapist and relationships expert Esther Perel, who has studied infidelity across cultures. "Infidelity has existed in every era, in every culture, and it speaks to the complexities of human desire. What it means, how it is perceived, and how people respond to it varies greatly, but it remains a reality in relationships across the world."