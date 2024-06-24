Razorpay launches MoneySaver Export Account for Indian freelancers

Razorpay has announced the expansion of its MoneySaver Export Account for Freelancer Professionals. This makes Razorpay the first Indian Payment Aggregator (PA) to offer international payments for freelancers.

This feature will now enable Freelancers to open a Smart Account in any country of their choice and accept payments locally via bank transfers on the Razorpay platform, all while benefiting from zero withdrawal fees. Razorpay aims to empower over 15 million Indian freelancers by saving them up to 50% in fees and commissions on international bank transfers.

India stands as the second-highest contributor to the global freelancer market. They primarily seek work through social media or online freelancing platforms. However, the payment options currently available to them are not seamless and cost-efficient. International payments for exporters largely rely on International Bank Transfers, with SWIFT being one of the primary modes. However, these transactions come at a significant cost, as per RBI reports, with approximately $13 spent on SWIFT charges for every $200 remitted. For freelancers, the challenges are even more daunting. Direct bank transfers can incur fees of up to $30 per transaction, along with additional currency conversion charges. This results in Indian freelancers losing up to 25% of their income.

To address the growing concerns of Indian freelancers around payments, Razorpay enables them to now open a MoneySaver Export Account in any country of their choice, completely free of hidden charges. This offers their global customers a seamless and cost-effective experience.

The MoneySaver Export Account adheres to the latest RBI guidelines, incorporating video KYC ensuring a safe and secure experience for freelancers. The account enables freelancers to receive international bank transfers from over 160 countries within 5 seconds, eliminating the need for additional paperwork. Additionally, the MoneySaver Export Account offers freelancers a single-click Digital FIRC (Foreign Inward Remittance Certificate) and incurs no withdrawal fees from online freelance marketplaces, unlike other solutions that currently charge $2 per withdrawal along with marketplace commissions of 20% for every $500 earned. This account can be created across the US, UK, Canada, Europe, and other priority export markets, enabling the use of preferred banking networks like ACH, SEPA, SWIFT, and FPS.

Commenting on the development, Rahul Kothari, Chief Business Officer, Razorpay, said, “While India continues to grow as one of the fastest-growing markets for freelancers, it's crucial to have seamless and a cost-efficient method to manage international money transfers securely and support this dynamic community with immense potential.”