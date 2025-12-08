MIB moves to curb TRAI’s role in broadcasting | ASCI calls for tighter influencer oversight | Unilever ice cream arm debuts at €12.8 in Amsterdam

If cleared, the restructuring could be implemented by mid-2026, effectively ending TRAI’s two-decade role in shaping broadcasting policy.

Why the MIB wants broadcasting back: Inside the push to remove TRAI’s oversight

The Centre is moving closer to one of the most consequential policy shifts the media sector has seen in decades — taking broadcasting out of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) purview and placing it entirely under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB). What began as quiet conversations in mid-2024 is now a fast-moving proposal, formally initiated by the ministry and under consideration at the highest levels of government.

Influencer marketing sector demands attention: ASCI

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has reiterated concerns about the growing gaps in influencer marketing disclosures, noting that a significant number of digital creators continue to miss mandatory guidelines. In its year-end statement for 2025, Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, outlined the challenges posed by an expanding digital advertising environment and the need for steadier compliance.

Unilever completes ice cream split as Magnum trades at 12.8 euros apiece in Amsterdam listing

Unilever on Monday completed the demerger of its ice cream division with the listing of The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC) on the Amsterdam stock exchange.

Shares of the newly independent company opened at 12.8 euros (Rs 1,344.38) apiece, valuing the business at 7.84 billion euros ($9.14 billion), according to Reuters. The debut valuation comes in below the company’s 2024 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.9 billion euros.

Content-driven ads to reach $663.5 billion in 2025, up 8% on streaming, social surge: WPP Media

Content-driven advertising is set to account for 58% of global ad revenue in 2025, before easing to 55.1% by 2030, according to WPP Media’s Media 2025 end-of-year forecast. The category is projected to reach $663.5 billion in 2025, growing 7.9% year-on-year, driven primarily by streaming formats and social platforms, while traditional linear channels continue to face structural decline.

Linear TV advertising is expected to fall 3.8% to $123.5 billion in 2025 and decline a further 2.6% to $120.3 billion in 2026. In contrast, global streaming TV is set to maintain double-digit momentum, rising 15.2% to $43.9 billion in 2025 and 15.1% to $50.5 billion in 2026.

Karnataka HC issues notice to ED on WinZO plea, told to produce CCTV footage

The Karnataka High Court on Monday initiated crucial judicial scrutiny into the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) search-and-seizure operations against Delhi-based online gaming company WinZO Pvt Ltd, issuing notice to the agency and directing it to file its response before December 15.

The court’s intervention marks a significant moment in an escalating legal confrontation that has already paralysed the gaming firm’s operations and triggered wide-ranging concerns within India’s tech and digital entertainment sectors.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 5:01 PM