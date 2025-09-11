Reels drive 33% higher engagement, 2x brand recall: Meta study

In the age of social media, Instagram Reels has secured the top spot in India’s short-form video landscape, according to a new study by Meta.

The parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp said that 92% of users in India prefer Reels over other short-form video formats. The findings, commissioned by IPSOS, show that Reels has outpaced TV, YouTube, and other platforms to become a go-to destination for both brands and creators.

The survey, which gathered responses from more than 3,500 people across 33 cities, also found that 97% of consumers in India watch short-form videos at least once a day.

“India is leading the world in video adoption, and Reels is at the center of this shift. Five years since its launch, Reels is India’s leading short-form video platform—driving massive engagement, shaping culture, and delivering real business impact. We’ll continue to innovate with AI, support creators, and help businesses unlock the power of short-form video," said Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head, Meta (India).

Reels has also emerged as the top platform for creator engagement, driving about 33% higher interaction than other surveyed platforms. It leads consumption across categories, with users engaging more with content on fashion/trends (+40% vs. other platforms), beauty and makeup (+20%), and music/movies (+16%).

Reels driving brand discovery