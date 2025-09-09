Mark Zuckerberg sues Meta over repeated account bans

ADVERTISEMENT
An Indiana-based bankruptcy lawyer named Mark Zuckerberg has taken Meta to court after years of repeated suspensions of his Facebook accounts, which the platform mistakenly flagged as impersonations of its own chief executive.
According to the lawsuit, filed in Marion Superior Court, both his personal and business accounts were disabled multiple times over the past eight years despite repeated proof of his identity. Zuckerberg alleges the errors disrupted his law practice, damaged his reputation, and cost him thousands in lost advertising spend.
The complaint accuses Meta of negligence and breach of contract, seeking reinstatement of his accounts, reimbursement for wasted advertising funds, and coverage of legal fees.
The lawyer’s business account was disabled on five occasions and his personal account on four. One recent suspension stretched for more than four months despite repeated appeals. He estimates at least $11,000 in advertising funds were lost as a direct result.
The repeated disruptions went beyond financial loss. The lawsuit states that client communications were cut off, potential customers hesitated to work with him, and even family-linked accounts were wrongly targeted. In one case, his sister’s homeowners’ association page was suspended for alleged impersonation.
Zuckerberg argues that his identity predates the notoriety of Meta’s chief executive, Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, yet Facebook systems persistently flagged him as an imitator.
Meta’s response While Meta has on occasion reinstated his accounts after admitting error, the lawyer insists the company failed to prevent repeat suspensions or safeguard his advertising activity. His lawsuit demands a permanent fix alongside compensation.
The case underscores the risks of automated moderation errors on social platforms, where mistaken identity can have lasting professional and financial consequences.