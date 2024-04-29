            

      Social Beat wins Juicy Chemistry's digital creative business

      The agency will design targeted brand campaigns to boost brand recognition and scale up Juicy Chemistry’s revenue by utilizing various digital media channels.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 29, 2024 1:51 PM
      Social Beat wins Juicy Chemistry's digital creative business
      The digital creative mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch process

      Social Beat has bagged the digital mandate of organic personal care brand Juicy Chemistry.

      Social Beat will drive brand awareness and consideration across Juicy Chemistry’s product portfolio with creative, innovative, and relatable content. The digital creative mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch process by Juicy Chemistry. The agency will design targeted brand campaigns to boost brand recognition and scale up Juicy Chemistry’s revenue by utilizing various digital media channels including Meta, Google, and targeted campaigns with affiliates and influencers.

      Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder of Social Beat, said, “We are very happy to be associated with Juicy Chemistry. They have an attractive portfolio of products available for the diverse needs of modern consumers. We look forward to providing result-driven strategies that can help them expand their market penetration and achieve desired results. With the brand’s focus on their digital native target audience, we are positive that we will be able to help them tap the right consumers through the right channels and efficiently amplify their overall reach and business growth in the long run.”

      Pritesh and Megha Asher, Co-founders, Juicy Chemistry said, “Our partnership with Social Beat is highly collaborative as our target audience is digital savvy and Social Beat has vast expertise in understanding and efficiently managing the digital movement of consumers. I feel their experience of the digital landscape, understanding of consumers’ digital behaviour, and insight-driven approach to creative communication, will help us augment our visibility, strengthen our reach and boost our marketing efforts to achieve optimal results. We are excited to partner with Social Beat and look forward to taking our brand to the next level with their help.”


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 29, 2024 1:51 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Firstpost outshines BBC News, Al Jazeera English on YouTube

      Firstpost outshines BBC News, Al Jazeera English on YouTube

      Brand Marketing

      Agoda spotlights India’s increasingly popular ‘Chai Destinations’ ahead of International Tea Day

      Agoda spotlights India’s increasingly popular ‘Chai Destinations’ ahead of International Tea Day

      Brand Marketing

      TIPS Industries reports revenue growth of 29 percent y-o-y

      TIPS Industries reports revenue growth of 29 percent y-o-y

      Brand Marketing

      Navratna introduces laughter challenge with Kapil Sharma and on-screen family members on board

      Navratna introduces laughter challenge with Kapil Sharma and on-screen family members on board

      Brand Marketing

      Bisleri International and Gauri Khan unveil limited-edition label for Vedica

      Bisleri International and Gauri Khan unveil limited-edition label for Vedica

      Brand Marketing

      Hershey's forays into value molded chocolate sub-segment with new offering

      Hershey's forays into value molded chocolate sub-segment with new offering

      Brand Marketing

      News18 launches OOH campaign in GroupM office

      News18 launches OOH campaign in GroupM office