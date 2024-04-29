Social Beat wins Juicy Chemistry's digital creative business

Social Beat has bagged the digital mandate of organic personal care brand Juicy Chemistry.

Social Beat will drive brand awareness and consideration across Juicy Chemistry’s product portfolio with creative, innovative, and relatable content. The digital creative mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch process by Juicy Chemistry. The agency will design targeted brand campaigns to boost brand recognition and scale up Juicy Chemistry’s revenue by utilizing various digital media channels including Meta, Google, and targeted campaigns with affiliates and influencers.

Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder of Social Beat, said, “We are very happy to be associated with Juicy Chemistry. They have an attractive portfolio of products available for the diverse needs of modern consumers. We look forward to providing result-driven strategies that can help them expand their market penetration and achieve desired results. With the brand’s focus on their digital native target audience, we are positive that we will be able to help them tap the right consumers through the right channels and efficiently amplify their overall reach and business growth in the long run.”