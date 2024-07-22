            

      Swiggy announces three appointments for Swiggy Instamart

      Swiggy Instamart has appointed Himavant Srikrishna Kurnala as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of Product

      By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2024 3:59 PM
      Swiggy announces three appointments for Swiggy Instamart
      Swiggy has announced new Leadership Appointments for Swiggy Instamart

      Swiggy's quick commerce vertical, Swiggy Instamart has appointed Himavant Srikrishna Kurnala as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of Product.

      Before this Kurnala was Chief Product Officer for JioMart where he oversaw Product, Program, Design, Analytics, and Marketplace trust functions.

      Kurnala has also worked with companies like Amazon and Microsoft in his more than 20-year-long career.

      Separately, Mayank Rajvaidya has joined as the Vice President (VP) of Fruits & Vegetables at Swiggy Instamart. Rajvaidya previously led Amazon’s Consumables Private Brands in India, where he expanded Amazon Pantry to over 300 cities.

      Additionally, Manu Sasidharan joined Swiggy Instamart as Associate Vice President (AVP) of the FMCG Category. He has over 12 years of experience, predominantly in the e-commerce sector. Previously with Flipkart and Clertrip, Sasidharan was responsible for business development, setting up businesses, PnL management, and customer demand management.

      The online food delivery platform has also appointed Kumar Rahul as AVP of development for Lynk. Rahul previously worked at Google, Disney+Hotstar, and Flipkart.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 22, 2024 3:59 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      AI will be a game changer in the production of cars: Partho Banerjee, Maruti Suzuki

      AI will be a game changer in the production of cars: Partho Banerjee, Maruti Suzuki

      Brand Marketing

      Reliance Retail's Yousta expands footprint in North India, opens new store in Lucknow

      Reliance Retail's Yousta expands footprint in North India, opens new store in Lucknow

      Brand Marketing

      Hardik Pandya teams up with FanCode Shop to unveil his brand identity

      Hardik Pandya teams up with FanCode Shop to unveil his brand identity

      How it Works

      Now you can file Income Tax Returns via WhatsApp

      Now you can file Income Tax Returns via WhatsApp

      Brand Marketing

      Gaming firm Nazara acquires 100% stake in Kiddopia's Paper Boat Apps with Rs 300 cr investment

      Gaming firm Nazara acquires 100% stake in Kiddopia's Paper Boat Apps with Rs 300 cr investment

      Brand Marketing

      Tata Digital integrates Tata Shop Share Smile (TSSS) into Tata Neu App

      Tata Digital integrates Tata Shop Share Smile (TSSS) into Tata Neu App

      Brand Marketing

      IndianOil partners with Ultimate Table Tennis as title sponsor

      IndianOil partners with Ultimate Table Tennis as title sponsor