Swiggy announces three appointments for Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy's quick commerce vertical, Swiggy Instamart has appointed Himavant Srikrishna Kurnala as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Head of Product.
Before this Kurnala was Chief Product Officer for JioMart where he oversaw Product, Program, Design, Analytics, and Marketplace trust functions.
Kurnala has also worked with companies like Amazon and Microsoft in his more than 20-year-long career.
Separately, Mayank Rajvaidya has joined as the Vice President (VP) of Fruits & Vegetables at Swiggy Instamart. Rajvaidya previously led Amazon’s Consumables Private Brands in India, where he expanded Amazon Pantry to over 300 cities.
Additionally, Manu Sasidharan joined Swiggy Instamart as Associate Vice President (AVP) of the FMCG Category. He has over 12 years of experience, predominantly in the e-commerce sector. Previously with Flipkart and Clertrip, Sasidharan was responsible for business development, setting up businesses, PnL management, and customer demand management.
The online food delivery platform has also appointed Kumar Rahul as AVP of development for Lynk. Rahul previously worked at Google, Disney+Hotstar, and Flipkart.