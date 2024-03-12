Tata Starbucks opens its 400th store in India; Newest addition in Coimbatore

TATA Starbucks has announced its milestone of 400 stores in India. With a vision to establish 1000 stores by 2028, the newest store in Coimbatore will mark a significant milestone in the journey of delivering the signature Starbucks experience to consumers across the nation.
Since its inception in the Indian market in 2012, TATA Starbucks has expanded its footprint to over 60 cities.
The 400th store nestled in the city of Coimbatore is situated within Lakshmi Mills compound at Pudur. Paying homage to industrial site, Lakshmi Mills, one of India's oldest yarn and fabric manufacturing companies the store is a fusion of traditional with contemporary. Honouring this very legacy, the store has a suspended sculpture art that is weaved together with wood, intricate linen textiles and woven ropes. The terrazzo floor complements the sturdy concrete walls that rise to a ceiling grid coated in red oxide, an elegant design element that effectively divides the space into compartments, creating pockets of light and shade, volume, and intimacy.
Sushant Dash, chief executive officer, TATA Starbucks shared, “The launch of our 400th store aligns seamlessly with our growth story to penetrate deeper into the heartlands of India. Our journey so far has been one of continuous innovation and growth, driven by a passion for coffee excellence brought alive by creating meaningful customer experiences. As we reinforce our dedication to providing the distinctive Starbucks experience across the country, we couldn’t be more delighted to unveil our 400th store in in the industrial city of Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore that is aimed at enriching the community, celebrating local culture, and creating special moments for our customers.”