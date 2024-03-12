Tata Starbucks opens its 400th store in India; Newest addition in Coimbatore

TATA Starbucks has announced its milestone of 400 stores in India. With a vision to establish 1000 stores by 2028, the newest store in Coimbatore will mark a significant milestone in the journey of delivering the signature Starbucks experience to consumers across the nation.

Since its inception in the Indian market in 2012, TATA Starbucks has expanded its footprint to over 60 cities.

The 400th store nestled in the city of Coimbatore is situated within Lakshmi Mills compound at Pudur. Paying homage to industrial site, Lakshmi Mills, one of India's oldest yarn and fabric manufacturing companies the store is a fusion of traditional with contemporary. Honouring this very legacy, the store has a suspended sculpture art that is weaved together with wood, intricate linen textiles and woven ropes. The terrazzo floor complements the sturdy concrete walls that rise to a ceiling grid coated in red oxide, an elegant design element that effectively divides the space into compartments, creating pockets of light and shade, volume, and intimacy.