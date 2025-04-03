            

Meta and UFC strike multi-year deal to enhance fan experience

While the financial details of the agreement remain undisclosed, the collaboration signals Meta’s deeper push into the sports entertainment space.

By  Storyboard18Apr 3, 2025 9:03 AM
As part of the deal, Meta’s text-based platform, Threads, will serve as the official social media partner of UFC.

Meta Platforms has inked a multi-year agreement with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), becoming the league’s first-ever "official fan technology partner", Reuters reported. As per the report, the partnership aims to enhance the fan experience by integrating Meta’s technology and digital services into UFC events.

As part of the deal, Meta’s text-based platform, Threads, will serve as the official social media partner of UFC. Additionally, Meta’s branding will be prominently featured inside the Octagon during pay-per-view and "Fight Night" events, along with exclusive broadcast integrations and interactive in-arena fan experiences.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a passionate MMA enthusiast and recreational fighter, has built a strong relationship with UFC President Dana White over the years. Their ties strengthened further in January when White, along with two others, was appointed to Meta’s board.

White, a longtime friend of former U.S. President Donald Trump, had previously voiced his support for Trump’s candidacy at the Republican National Convention.


