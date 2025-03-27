Meta introduces AI-powered marketing tools to help brands partner with creators

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has launched new AI-driven marketing tools to help brands find the right creators to boost sales and engagement. The company announced these updates on 26 March 2025, introducing creator discovery, content recommendations, and enhanced insights for businesses using Instagram’s Creator Marketplace.

Instagram expanded its Creator Marketplace to India and seven other countries in early 2024, and Meta is now adding more AI-powered features to make brand-creator collaborations smoother and more effective.

AI-powered creator recommendations: Meta now uses AI to suggest creators based on their connection with a brand, past performance, and audience insights. This helps businesses find the most relevant creators for their marketing campaigns.

Smarter content recommendations: Within the Partnership Ads Hub in Ads Manager, brands can now get personalised suggestions for organic branded content that is likely to perform well as a paid advertisement.

Keyword search for creator discovery: Businesses can now search for creators using specific keywords like “summer holiday”, “Bollywood dance steps” or “gadget unboxing”, making it easier to find the perfect fit for their campaigns.

Enhanced insights on Instagram’s Creator Marketplace: Brands can now view creators’ past Reels, partnership ads history, and direct email contacts, making it easier to evaluate potential collaborations.

India remains Meta’s largest user base, with over one billion users across Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger. The country also leads the world in Reels creation, producing the highest number of short-form videos globally each week.

“India has the world’s largest community of Instagram creators, and we’re seeing strong momentum in brand partnerships,” said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business at Meta India. “The new AI tools make creator discovery seamless for brands, unlocking greater growth potential for both brands and creators.”

The Power of Reels and Creator Partnerships Businesses using Reels and creator partnerships have already seen strong advertising results. Aniket Singh, Chief Business Officer at Snitch, shared that using creator content amplified by Partnership Ads led to a 53% increase in return on ad spend (ROAS).

Meta is also expanding API support for partnership ads, making it easier for businesses to run creator marketing campaigns alongside their regular advertising efforts.

With these updates, Meta is further integrating AI into influencer marketing, helping brands and creators connect more effectively while maximising engagement and sales.