Unified measurement is a work in progress, will take its own time, says ISA Chairman Sunil Kataria

The push for a unified measurement system in advertising remains an ongoing challenge, with multiple stakeholders working toward a solution.

Speaking with Storyboard18 at the side lines of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) CEO Conference 2025, Sunil Kataria, Chairman, ISA, emphasized that while the industry is actively discussing the issue, the complexity of achieving a standardized metric system means it will take time.

"That's a long piece of work. Let me be very honest. It's a work in progress for quite some time," Kataria said, highlighting the need for collaboration across multiple industry bodies, including publishers, broadcasters, and advertising agencies.

The lack of a unified measurement system has long been a pain point for advertisers and marketers seeking consistent data to evaluate cross-platform campaigns.

While many global markets are also experimenting with solutions, a universally accepted standard remains elusive.

"This is a complex piece, not only from everybody coming together in thought, but also in terms of back-end technology development. Even globally, no one has been able to crack it. There are multiple experiments and pilots in different countries," Kataria explained.

Despite the challenges, industry leaders recognize the need to establish a framework that provides transparency and accountability in measuring ad effectiveness across various media channels. However, Kataria stressed that the journey toward such a system is gradual.