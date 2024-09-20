WhatsApp launches Channel Categories to help find channels of one's interest

WhatsApp announced Channel Categories, a new way for people to browse and find channels they’re interested in. One can now search between seven different categories to see a variety of channels to follow including people, organizations, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, businesses, and news & information. On the ‘Updates’ tab, one can select ‘Explore’ to see all the categories and relevant channels in the directory.
More than 500 million people around the world are using Channels monthly and there are thousands of popular Channels in India like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Indian Cricket Team, Diljit Dosanjh, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda, Netflix India, Matlabi Duniya, and more, stated the company.
Adding to the list, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has joined WhatsApp Channels today. His channel will offer followers exclusive content and behind-the-scenes updates, from his career to his everyday life etc.