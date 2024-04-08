Whoppl expands footprint with partnerships in Japan, France, and Singapore

Whoppl has embarked on a global journey by forging strategic alliances with their counterparts, Hotice Inc. in Japan, Grown Media in France, and Kobe in Singapore.

This expansion is not just about supporting local influencers and amplifying reach; it's about fostering collaborations that transcend borders, giving Whoppl an opportunity to broaden its business and work with clients globally.

Ramya Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of Whoppl, expresses her excitement about this milestone, stating, "We see this as a strategic move to continue evolving our capabilities in the fast-moving creator ecosystem. Our vision is to create a truly borderless creator ecosystem, and these alliances mark the first steps towards that reality. We believe in the power of collaboration to elevate the influencer economy globally. Global expansion is a symphony of collaboration, where every partnership harmonizes to create a world where content and commerce intertwine seamlessly. We are extremely happy to operate on a global canvas, and we look forward to very exciting times ahead."