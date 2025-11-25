Wipro Consumer Care set to launch pet food brand HappyFur in next 6–12 months: Report

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, the consumer arm of Wipro Enterprises, is reportedly set to enter India’s growing pet food market with a new brand named HappyFur, according to a report by Livemint. The company is expected to launch its pet food line within the next 6–12 months.

Wipro received trademark approval for HappyFur on July 7 from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The move further strengthens the company’s interest in the category--in June 2025, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures made a $1 million Series A investment in Delhi-based digital-first pet nutrition brand Goofy Tails.

The competitive landscape is heating up. Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) recently entered the segment with its pet food brand Waggies, priced at Rs 199 per kg, with a premium Waggies Pro variant at ₹249 per kg, and trial packs starting at ₹20.

The pet food category dominates India’s pet care industry, accounting for ₹4,000 crore (US$ 466 million) or nearly 80% of the market as of CY24. As per Euromonitor, India’s pet food market is projected to touch ₹10,000 crore by CY28. Meanwhile, the pet services segment, valued at ₹600 crore, is witnessing strong growth across urban and Tier-2 cities, driven by premium grooming chains such as Flying Fur, Paw Spa, and HUFT Grooming Studios.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 12:17 PM