BCCI signs multi-crore Asian Paints deal, strengthens sponsorship

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added another major partnership to its already formidable commercial line-up, signing a multi-crore agreement with Asian Paints. The deal reinforces the board’s standing as the richest and most commercially influential cricket authority in the world. It follows closely on the heels of a significant jersey sponsorship arrangement with Apollo Tyres, which has already contributed substantial revenue to Indian cricket, as per a report by Zoom News.

Asian Paints Becomes Latest Official Partner

Asian Paints is set to be formally announced as a new BCCI partner on 25 November at 11 am, joining a roster that includes prominent brands such as Campa, Atomberg and SBI Life. The association, widely viewed as a high-value, multi-crore partnership, is expected to further elevate the BCCI’s sponsorship income. The addition of a brand of Asian Paints’ stature underscores the deep commercial appeal of Indian cricket and promises additional resources for the governance and development of the sport nationwide.

The BCCI’s financial dominance stems from its consistent ability to attract and retain heavyweight sponsors. Each year, the board secures hundreds of crores through strategic partnerships, enabling significant investment in infrastructure, player welfare and the broader promotion of cricket. Currently, the board earns ₹48 crore from Campa, ₹41 crore from Atomberg and ₹47 crore from SBI Life. With the inclusion of Asian Paints, total revenue from official partnerships is expected to reach around ₹180 crore — further cementing the BCCI’s unrivalled position in the global sports market.

Apollo Tyres Jersey Deal Adds Major Boost

Before confirming the Asian Paints partnership, the BCCI secured a landmark three-year jersey sponsorship deal worth ₹579 crore with Apollo Tyres in September. The agreement became essential after Dream11 stepped away as Team India’s jersey sponsor following changes introduced under the online gaming bill. As a result, India entered the Asia Cup temporarily without a jersey sponsor — an unusual scenario for a team of its stature. Apollo Tyres debuted on the national jersey during the Test series against the West Indies, illustrating the BCCI’s ability to negotiate lucrative deals despite market fluctuations and regulatory challenges.

The steady inflow of high-value partnerships continues to reinforce the BCCI’s financial stability and bolster development across all levels of Indian cricket. These funds support grassroots programmes, player development pathways, international match organisation and the creation of world-class infrastructure. The association with Asian Paints not only enhances the board’s commercial strength but also reflects the enduring brand value and global appeal of Indian cricket. As one of the most attractive platforms for corporate investment, the BCCI is expected to continue closing major strategic partnerships, ensuring its sustained dominance internationally.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 9:35 AM