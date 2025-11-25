Yatra Online elevates co-founder Dhruv Shringi to Executive Chairman; Appoints Siddhartha Gupta as CEO

Travel services provider Yatra Online Limited on Tuesday announced key leadership changes. Co-founder Dhruv Shringi, who has led the company as Chief Executive Officer since its inception, has been elevated to Executive Chairman of the Board. In this strategic role, he will steer Yatra’s long-term global expansion, product innovation and shareholder value creation, while working closely with the Board and senior leadership.

The company has also appointed Siddhartha Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 25, 2025. Previously, Gupta was the President of Mercer India, a business of Marsh McLennan. Under his leadership, Mercer India became the country’s largest people advisory firm, working with almost all leading global and Indian conglomerates on their people practices. Previously, he served as CEO of Mercer Mettl, the talent assessment arm of Mercer. Earlier in his career, Gupta held leadership roles at SAP and HP, where he built and scaled multiple business verticals over a career spanning more than two decades.

“Yatra has always been ahead of the curve in anticipating the needs of businesses. With Siddhartha’s expertise, I am confident we will consolidate our leadership in India and unlock new global growth opportunities. I look forward to working with him to strengthen Yatra’s dominance in corporate travel,” said Dhruv Shringi, Executive Chairman, Yatra Online.

Commenting on his new role, Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Yatra Online, said, “I am excited to join Yatra at such a pivotal point. My focus will be on accelerating growth, enhancing our technology and service portfolio, and delivering greater value to customers. Together, we will scale Yatra to new heights and expand our international presence.”

Yatra said it has onboarded 148 new corporate clients in the past 12 months, representing over Rs 700 crore in annual business potential.

