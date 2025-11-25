Asian Paints becomes BCCI’s official colour partner, ties up for over 110 India matches

BCCI spokesperson, Devajit Saikia added, “We are delighted to welcome Asian Paints as the Official Colour Partner of India Cricket. Asian Paints’ legacy of adding colour and emotion to people’s lives perfectly complements the spirit of Indian cricket. Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for fans across the country.”

Asian Paints has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Official Colour Partner for India Cricket. The three-year association will cover all Men’s, Women’s, and Domestic series played in India, spanning over 110 matches. This collaboration builds on the shared vision of inspiration and expression that connects colour and cricket uniting fans across India.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd, said, “Cricket unites a billion hearts, and we are thrilled to partner with the BCCI on a platform that makes that spirit come alive. At Asian Paints, we have always believed in the power of colour to shape how people live, feel, and express themselves and this association strengthens that belief. Our partnership with BCCI marks an exciting new chapter one where we bring the world of colour into the heart of the game India loves most."

"As the Official Colour Partner, we look forward to engaging with fans and customers in meaningful ways, celebrating the spirit and energy of cricket and adding more vibrancy and joy to every moment of the game. At Asian Paints, we believe homes aren’t just spaces they’re where 1.4 billion dreams cheer as one. In the collective passion, we see the true purpose of colour connection. We have multiple interesting integrations that will make this the most “Colourful” association with Cricket,” Syngle further stated.

BCCI spokesperson, Devajit Saikia added, “We are delighted to welcome Asian Paints as the Official Colour Partner of India Cricket. Asian Paints’ legacy of adding colour and emotion to people’s lives perfectly complements the spirit of Indian cricket. Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for fans across the country.”

He further added, "Asian Paints is not just a market leader; it is a brand that has added colour, creativity and inspiration to Indian homes for decades. Much like cricket, the brand evokes emotion and nostalgia across generations and across all boundaries. This partnership is therefore not just a commercial collaboration, but a celebration of two institutions that hold a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians."

Saikia noted, "Cricket in India is more than a sport. It is a unifying spirit, a shared passion and a symbol of our country’s aspirations. As the game continues to grow in scale and stature, it is vital that we join hands with partners who share our vision of excellence, innovation and impact. Asian Paints is one such entity, and given its legacy of quality and trust, it is an ideal partner in this next phase of cricket’s evolution. This association strengthens our efforts to enhance the cricketing ecosystem from grassroots development to world-class competitions. Together, we look forward to creating experiences that resonate with fans, support our athletes and contribute to the larger story of Indian cricket."

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 12:14 PM