Sam Altman hints OpenAI’s new AI device will offer a more peaceful alternative to the iPhone

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former Apple Chief Designer Jony Ive confirmed their collaboration on an artificial intelligence hardware device, stating the prototype could launch within two years.

Appearing at Emerson Collective’s Demo Day in San Francisco, Altman and Ive discussed the philosophy behind the product, which is rumored to be a screenless, pocket-sized gadget resulting from OpenAI’s earlier acquisition of Ive's design startup, io.

Altman positioned the device against the distraction of contemporary technology, comparing the current user experience to "walking through Times Square in New York" due to constant notifications and noise. He contrasted this with the intended experience of the AI device, which he likened to "sitting in the most beautiful cabin by a lake."

The new hardware is designed to filter information, operate with contextual awareness, and earn user trust over time. Altman aims for a product where the initial reaction will be surprise at its simplicity.

Ive, the designer of the iPhone, confirmed the device is already in prototype form and is built on a design principle of sophistication that feels "almost naive in their simplicity." He emphasized creating tools that users can operate without thought.

The former Apple designer indicated a market release is projected for under two years.

