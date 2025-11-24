Omnicom–IPG merger to close Wednesday after receiving final EU approval

The all-stock transaction, first announced in December 2024, will give Omnicom shareholders roughly 60.6 percent of the combined company and IPG shareholders about 39.4 percent

Omnicom Group and the Interpublic Group of Companies secured the final regulatory approval needed for their landmark merger on Monday, after the European Commission granted unconditional antitrust clearance for Omnicom’s $13.25 billion acquisition of its longtime rival. The companies said they expect to close the deal by the end of business on Wednesday, creating what they describe as the world’s largest marketing and sales company.

The European ruling follows earlier approvals from U.S. and U.K. regulators, clearing the last major hurdle for a transaction that will unite the world’s third- and fourth-largest advertising holding companies. Reuters reported that Brussels saw no significant competition concerns, noting that the combined group would hold only “moderate” market positions across media buying and marketing communications in the European Economic Area.

The all-stock transaction, first announced in December 2024, will give Omnicom shareholders roughly 60.6 percent of the combined company and IPG shareholders about 39.4 percent, according to filings and prior news reports. Analysts expected annual cost savings of about $750 million through streamlined back-office operations and the consolidation of overlapping agency functions, according to coverage by Business Insider.

Industry Pressures and Strategic Motives

The deal arrives during a period of intense disruption for advertising companies grappling with the growing dominance of technology platforms, the shift toward data-driven marketing, and rapid advances in artificial intelligence. Business Insider noted last year that the merger reflects a defensive strategy: traditional agencies are racing to achieve the scale needed to compete with digital giants and AI-powered marketing platforms.

For Omnicom and IPG, the merger provides a broader global footprint and a deeper bench of data- and tech-driven services—areas increasingly prioritized by clients. Reuters reported that the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority also saw little risk to advertisers or media owners, a signal of how competitive and fragmented the market has become.

Early Signs of Restructuring

Even before the deal’s completion, the ripple effects have been felt across markets. The Economic Times reported this month that IPG began a workforce restructuring effort in India ahead of the merger’s closing. Storyboard18’s earlier coverage also indicated that Omnicom may rationalize its portfolio of agency brands, potentially consolidating or retiring legacy names to avoid duplication and accelerate integration.

The approval in Brussels leaned on several structural factors: short-term client contracts, low switching costs and strong rivals such as WPP, Publicis, Dentsu and Havas. These dynamics, according to regulators cited by Reuters and Storyboard18, ensured that advertisers would continue to have ample choice even after the merger.

A New Advertising Giant

When the deal closes Wednesday, the combined Omnicom-IPG entity will surpass WPP and Publicis by revenue, reordering an industry that has been dominated for decades by a handful of holding companies. The merged network will bring together well-known agency brands including BBDO, TBWA, DDB, McCann, FCB, Weber Shandwick, Golin and Initiative, along with data and tech units such as Acxiom and Kinesso.

The newly enlarged group is expected to invest heavily in AI-enabled marketing, precision media, retail media, and digital commerce—capabilities that Storyboard18 and other trade publications have identified as essential for growth as clients shift budgets toward performance-driven, measurable outcomes.

The Road Ahead

As the companies prepare for Wednesday’s close, attention is now turning from regulatory approvals to the complexities of integration. Combining two sprawling global groups—together employing tens of thousands across more than 70 countries—poses cultural and operational challenges. How the new entity balances scale with creative agility, long the currency of agency value, remains a central question for clients and competitors.

For now, Omnicom and IPG have secured what they need most: a clear path to combining forces. In an industry increasingly shaped by technology, data and automation, the merger marks the beginning of a new phase of consolidation—and a turning point for the future of global advertising.

First Published on Nov 24, 2025 9:48 PM