Google Nano Banana Pro sparks identity fraud fears after user shows AI-generated fake PAN, Aadhaar

Google’s Nano Banana Pro, celebrated for its ability to generate strikingly realistic AI images, has triggered fresh concerns about identity theft after an X user demonstrated how easily the tool could be misused to create fake government IDs.

On Monday, Harveen Singh Chadha posted on X that while the AI tool’s capabilities were impressive, it also posed a significant security risk. He stated that Nano Banana Pro was capable of producing fake PAN and Aadhaar cards with extremely high precision, noting that this level of accuracy could make legacy verification systems obsolete.

nanobanana is good but that is also a problem. it can create fake identity cards with extremely high precision



the legacy image verification systems are doomed to fail



sharing examples of pan and aadhar card of an imaginary person

Chadha shared AI-generated PAN and Aadhaar cards created for an imaginary individual to illustrate his point. His post drew a split response, with several users acknowledging the seriousness of the issue and the potential for misuse of such hyper-realistic images.

Some, however, responded with humour. One user remarked that the tool could finally fix spelling mistakes on their driving licence, while another joked that a clear photograph on an Aadhaar card automatically made it look fake, pointing to the typically low-resolution images on real documents.

Others took a more cautionary stance, suggesting that as AI tools become increasingly accessible, original government IDs may soon require QR codes or similar verification markers to prevent tampering. One user stated that scanning a QR code on Aadhaar for authentication may become standard practice as a result of these developments.

Although some users noted that platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT can also generate fake IDs, Nano Banana Pro was described as particularly capable due to its ability to produce exceptionally sharp and realistic visuals.

