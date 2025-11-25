WhatsApp tests 'Group Member Tags' for personalized identification in chats

Once set, the tags are persistent and remain visible even if a user reinstalls the app or switches devices, ensuring consistency. The tags are also specific to the group they are created in and do not carry over to other conversations. A wider rollout to other platforms is anticipated in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to assign themselves personalized tags within group conversations, offering a clearer way to define roles or characteristics.

Currently available to select beta testers, the feature—dubbed 'Group Member Tags'—lets users create a custom 30-character label for their profile in a specific group. This is intended to add context and clarify a member's function, especially in large or professional chats.

The tags can be used to describe professional roles, hobbies, or specific responsibilities within the group. Crucially, members fully control their own tags and do not require administrator privileges to set or edit them at any time.

According to WABetaInfo, the functionality is present in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.17.42). Tags must adhere to formatting rules, excluding special characters, checkmarks, or links.

Once set, the tags are persistent and remain visible even if a user reinstalls the app or switches devices, ensuring consistency. The tags are also specific to the group they are created in and do not carry over to other conversations. A wider rollout to other platforms is anticipated in the coming weeks.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 9:51 AM