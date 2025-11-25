Remembering Dharmendra: A legendary actor, entrepreneur, and brand ambassador

Bollywood icon Dharmendra, fondly known as Indian cinema's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, just two weeks short of his 90th birthday. With a career spanning 65 years, the legendary actor has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and popular culture.

From his first major commercial hit Shola Aur Shabnam (1961) to his memorable roles in Sholay (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Dharmendra was a beloved figure who not only captivated audiences on screen but also built a significant personal and professional legacy.

In addition to his acting prowess, Dharmendra ventured into business and brand endorsements, making him a versatile figure in the entertainment and entrepreneurship world.

With a net worth estimated between Rs 335-450 crore, according to reports, the Deol family's combined wealth exceeded Rs 1,000 crore. Dharmendra's foray into restaurants and real estate further showcased his entrepreneurial spirit. His journey as a brand ambassador is equally notable, as he became the face of numerous well-known brands over the years.

A glimpse into Dharmendra's entrepreneurial ventures

Garam Dharam Dhaba:

In 2015, Dharmendra launched his first restaurant venture, Garam Dharam Dhaba, a concept inspired by his iconic on-screen persona. The eatery quickly gained popularity, resonating with North India's vibrant dining culture.

He-Man Eatery:

Seven years later, in 2022, Dharmendra opened He-Man, a restaurant along the Karnal Highway, capitalizing on his enduring "He-Man" image. The eatery’s name and ambiance echoed his muscular image from the 70s and 80s, attracting fans of all ages.

Real Estate Ventures:

In addition to the food industry, Dharmendra made his mark in real estate, reportedly partnering with a restaurant chain to develop a 30-cottage resort on a 12-acre plot near his farmhouse.

Dharmendra as a brand ambassador

Dharmendra's influence extended beyond the silver screen. His compelling presence and macho persona made him a sought-after figure for various brand endorsements, including those in the health, food, and lifestyle sectors.

NECC (National Egg Coordination Committee)

Dharmendra's partnership with NECC in one of their most iconic commercials featured him with actor Parul Gulati, embodying his macho image while promoting eggs as a source of energy. The campaign’s tagline ‘Ande Khao Garam Dharam Ban Jao’ became widely recognized.

Bagpiper Whisky

In the 90s, Dharmendra endorsed Bagpiper Whisky, with his famous dialogue from Sholay—"Kutte, main tera khoon pee jaunga"—featured in their ad campaign. His rugged image helped the brand resonate particularly in non-metro markets.

Shriram Transport Finance Company

In 2006, as the face of Shriram Transport, Dharmendra was signed on to empathize with truck owners and drivers. His "Son of the Soil" image made him a perfect choice to represent the brand, especially in rural India.

Okaya Power Group

In 2013, at 78, Dharmendra continued to be a sought-after brand ambassador. Okaya Power Group roped him in for his image of reliability and resilience, aligning perfectly with the brand’s values. The same year, he was honored with the Okaya Lifetime Achievement Award.

Haryana Tourism

In 2015, Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini were appointed as ambassadors for Haryana Tourism. The couple’s strong North Indian identity made them ideal figures to promote the state’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

