How to create historic moments on Google’s Nano Banana Pro with location-time prompts

Google Nano Banana Pro is driving a viral wave on X, with users recreating major historical scenes — from 9/11 to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — using the AI tool’s location- and time-based image generator.

To produce such visuals, users must precisely enter latitude, longitude, date and time before asking Nano Banana Pro to generate an image from that exact moment. A standard prompt begins with Create an image at followed by the chosen coordinates and timestamp.

"Create an image at 31.7785° N, 35.2296° E, April 3, 33 CE, 15:00 hours." pic.twitter.com/65a9NW8gRU — Min Choi (@minchoi) November 23, 2025

One user shared the prompt Create an image at 31.7785° N, 35.2296° E, April 3, 33 CE, 15:00 hours to depict the crucifixion — with April 3 commonly believed to be the date of Jesus’s death. Others recreated the assassination of John F Kennedy and moments from 9/11.

Works for other historical dates too. Prompts in alt. pic.twitter.com/Ju8l00hXRV — Rasmus Järborg (@RJarborg) November 23, 2025

Reacting to a 9/11-themed output, one social media user observed that the people in the image appeared to be looking away from the crashing aircraft.

Another widely shared creation depicted the extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs, generated using the prompt Create an image at 19.3070° N, 90.7730° W, June 2, 66,000,000 BCE, 14:07 hours.

"Create an image at 19.3070° N, 90.7730° W, June 2, 66,000,000 BCE, 14:07 hours." https://t.co/hro3qJyACv pic.twitter.com/9thWnfdBLJ — Ben Jammin (@xBenJamminx) November 24, 2025

Users have also attempted recreations of the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky scandal, with one remarking that the outcome was “not really what I expected.” Nano Banana Pro even produced an image of Delhi as it might have appeared on 3 April, 33 CE.

Was India really like this ? https://t.co/2w1CnZkOW0 pic.twitter.com/3qlk958AKM — Abhijith (@abhip_me) November 24, 2025

Here are prompts you can use to visualise history from Google Nano Banana Pro tool

1. Indian Independence – 15 August 1947, New Delhi

Prompt: Historical moment: India’s Independence, 15 August 1947, New Delhi; crowds gather near the Red Fort as the first Indian flag is raised; people in 1940s Indian attire, tricolour flags waving, vintage grainy film texture, warm morning light, historic realism, detailed faces, atmospheric dust and smoke, documentary-style frame, --vivid --realistic --historical lighting --cinematic realism --4K.

2. New Delhi in the 14th Century – Sultanate Era, c. 1350 CE

Prompt: New Delhi, c.1350 CE, Delhi Sultanate era; bustling medieval marketplace near the Qutab complex, stone structures under construction, artisans crafting metalwork, traders with horses and camels, people in traditional 14th-century Indian–Persian influenced clothing, warm dusty ambience, soft sunlight through arches, historical accuracy, --vivid --realistic --antique aesthetic --cinematic soft lighting --4K.

3. Building of the Indus Valley Civilisation – c. 2500 BCE, Harappa

Prompt: Indus Valley Civilisation construction scene, c.2500 BCE, Harappa; workers building mud-brick houses and drainage systems, wide streets, artisans shaping pottery, women in early Harappan attire with jewellery, cattle and carts, earthy tones, sunlit desert horizon, archaeological accuracy, grainy ancient documentary aesthetic, --vivid --realistic --natural lighting --cinematic realism --4K.

In a more fantastical turn, the tool was used to reimagine the Tuatha Dé Danann, a mythical race from Celtic folklore.

Google launched Nano Banana Pro on 20 November, stating in a blog post that the model is “built on Gemini 3 Pro” and uses Gemini’s advanced reasoning and real-world knowledge to “visualise information better than ever before.”

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 11:43 AM