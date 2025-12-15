WPP Media wins integrated media mandate for Orient Electric

WPP Media has secured the integrated media mandate for Orient Electric, taking charge of the company’s media planning and buying across traditional and digital platforms as the consumer electrical brand sharpens its focus on connected, performance-led growth.

Under the mandate, WPP Media will be responsible for developing and executing Orient Electric’s full-funnel media strategy, aimed at creating seamless consumer journeys from brand discovery through to purchase. The agency will oversee media investments across offline and online channels, with an emphasis on data-driven decision-making and cohesive storytelling.

Orient Electric said the partnership is intended to strengthen the link between brand-building and performance outcomes. Commenting on the collaboration, Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at Orient Electric Limited, said the company is looking to accelerate growth by combining creative narratives with measurable media impact. She added that the focus will be on building a connected media ecosystem that enhances customer experience while delivering scale across markets.

From WPP Media’s side, the agency highlighted the role of integration in driving long-term brand value. Navin Khemka, President – Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia, said the partnership would bring together strategic media planning, data-led execution and creative insight to deepen consumer engagement across everyday touchpoints.

The appointment comes at a time when consumer durable brands are increasingly shifting towards integrated media models that balance reach with performance and accountability. By consolidating media strategy and execution under a single partner, Orient Electric aims to improve efficiency, consistency and relevance in a competitive marketplace.

WPP Media said its approach will focus on aligning media investments with business objectives, leveraging analytics and consumer insights to support sustained growth and strengthen brand affinity over the long term.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 12:15 PM