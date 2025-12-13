FCG Flags Threats, Online Attacks on Critics Amid Rising Pressure on Film Reviews in India

The Film Critics Guild (FCG) has issued a sharply worded statement condemning what it describes as “targeted attacks, harassment, and coordinated abuse” directed at several film reviewers over their assessments of the recently released Dhurandhar. The Guild said the vitriol has escalated beyond disagreement into threats, personal vilification, and attempts to influence or discredit professional reviews—sparking a wider conversation on the shrinking space for independent criticism in India’s cultural ecosystem.

According to the Guild, a number of its members have faced direct intimidation in the past week, including violent threats and organised online campaigns designed to silence their opinions on the film. Reviewers, it said, were targeted not for factual inaccuracies but for expressing a professional judgment that some groups or individuals disagreed with.

The post shared by FCG on Instagram:

The FCG also highlighted attempts to pressure publications into modifying or deleting reviews, influence editorial lines, and “tamper” with critical assessments. Such actions, it warned, undermine the editorial independence essential to journalism and cultural commentary.

The statement comes amid rising incidents where film criticism—especially when it challenges political messaging or mass sentiment—faces an aggressive backlash. In its note, the Guild said the recent hostility didn’t occur in a vacuum but adds to a pattern where criticism is routinely mocked, delegitimised, or dismissed by industry players and online factions alike.

“This willingness to police opinion sets a dangerous precedent,” the Guild said, stressing that the portrayal of critics as politically motivated or biased is both baseless and malicious. It reiterated that liking or disliking a film is a viewer’s right, but expecting critics to echo promotional narratives is not.

Also read: India’s CTV ad market set to hit ₹4.26 lakh crore by 2029, nearly half of broadcast TV

Why the Film Critics Guild’s Statement Signals a Larger Concern

The Film Critics Guild’s intervention has drawn attention not only to the harassment faced by specific reviewers but also to wider anxieties about the state of film criticism in India. While the immediate trigger was the online backlash to reviews of Dhurandhar, industry watchers say the episode reflects a pattern that has been building over several years.

Pressure on Editorial Independence

According to the Guild, recent attempts to influence reviews or editorial positions highlight concerns about the shrinking autonomy of film criticism. Media researchers note that when critics face coercion—whether from organised fan groups, political networks, or commercial interests—it can weaken the independence that professional criticism relies on.

Such pressure is not limited to one film, analysts say; it is part of a broader environment where negative reviews increasingly attract targeted hostility.

Intensifying Polarisation Around Films

Observers of online culture have pointed out that films frequently become flashpoints in polarised debates. In this context, reviewers often find themselves in the crosshairs of groups who interpret criticism as a challenge to broader identity or ideological narratives.

The Guild’s statement echoes this concern, suggesting that the backlash against reviewers is symptomatic of a wider “jingoistic” tilt in public discourse that makes room for fewer dissenting opinions.

Threats as a Press Freedom Issue

The Guild’s emphasis on the “ability of critics to speak freely and without fear” has resonated with journalists’ associations, who view threats against critics as part of a larger press freedom question. Experts note that when intimidation becomes a tool to influence cultural commentary, it can reduce the space available for honest assessment.

This is not a claim about specific perpetrators; rather, it reflects what multiple media watchdogs have documented: an increasingly hostile climate for journalists working in cultural beats.

Impact on Audiences and Cultural Dialogue

Film scholars point out that criticism plays a crucial role in helping audiences engage with cinema beyond marketing and promotion. If reviewers feel compelled to soften or modify their opinions, audiences may lose access to a diversity of perspectives.

The Guild underlines that criticism cannot be reduced to “one-line social media reactions” or expected to mirror promotional narratives—a point that cultural commentators say is vital for a functioning film ecosystem.

Also read: India’s ad market set for 4.6% rise in 2025; Big techs dominate global $1.19 trillion spend: WARC

Why This Matters Beyond Dhurandhar

While the controversy stems from one film, the Guild’s statement has sparked a broader discussion on the boundaries between opinion, influence, and intimidation. Analysts say the incident reflects ongoing tensions in India’s cultural sphere, where the stakes of film narratives increasingly extend beyond entertainment.

The Guild’s call for “restraint” and “respect” is being interpreted by media experts as a plea to preserve a space where disagreement over art remains civil—and where criticism, debate, and creativity can coexist without fear.

First Published on Dec 13, 2025 9:05 AM