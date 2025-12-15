Lionel Messi arrives in Delhi for high-security visit packed with elite meetings and sporting events

Football superstar Lionel Messi is set to arrive in the national capital on a tightly scheduled visit that combines heightened security, elite engagements and sporting diplomacy, as Delhi prepares for a high-profile day centred around the Argentine World Cup-winning captain.

Messi is expected to land in Delhi at around 10:45 am and will be escorted under heavy security to The Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri, where arrangements have been made to ensure complete privacy. An entire floor of the luxury hotel has reportedly been reserved for the football icon and his entourage, with accommodation planned in the Presidential Suites. Hotel staff have been instructed to maintain strict confidentiality regarding the stay.

Security measures around the hotel have been significantly intensified, drawing from crowd control challenges witnessed during Messi’s earlier visits to India. The area surrounding the property has effectively been converted into a high-security zone, with restricted access and tight monitoring throughout the day.

One of the key highlights of the visit is a closed-door interaction planned at the hotel for a limited group of corporate leaders and VIP guests. According to broadcast reports, access to this exclusive meet-and-greet has come at a premium, with some corporate entities reportedly paying as much as ₹1 crore for the opportunity to meet the global football icon.

Messi’s itinerary also includes meetings with senior constitutional and political figures. During his short stay, he is scheduled to interact with the Chief Justice of India, select members of Parliament, and prominent Indian athletes spanning multiple disciplines.

Later in the day, Messi is expected to visit the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where a football-focused engagement and interaction with Indian cricketers is planned. The visit underscores the growing intersection between football and cricket in India’s sporting landscape.

From the stadium, Messi will travel to Purana Qila for a special event hosted by sportswear brand Adidas. At the historic venue, he is slated to meet several of India’s leading sporting achievers, including cricketer Rohit Sharma, Paralympic javelin gold medallist Sumit Antil, boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen, and Olympic high jump medallist Nishad Kumar.

Messi is scheduled to leave for the airport around 6:15 pm and depart India by approximately 8:00 pm, concluding a whirlwind visit that blends sport, influence and celebrity at the highest level.

