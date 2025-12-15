Google Translate updates Gemini AI to grasp slang, real-time audio translations

Google informed that these learning-focused updates are expanding to nearly 20 additional countries, including Germany, India, Sweden and Taiwan.

Google has upgraded its Translate service with advanced Gemini artificial intelligence to improve how the tool interprets meaning rather than translating words literally, the company announced on Friday. The update focuses on better understanding phrases, idioms, local expressions and slang, allowing translations to sound more natural and contextually accurate.

In a blog post outlining the changes, Google said Gemini is now able to parse context when translating commonly used sayings, such as English idioms, ensuring the translated output reflects the intended meaning rather than a word-for-word conversion. The company informed that this approach delivers more accurate and helpful translations across languages.

The rollout has begun in the United States and India and supports translations between English and nearly 20 languages, including Spanish, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese and German. The upgraded experience is available on the Google Translate app for Android and iOS, as well as on the web, the company stated.

Google has also introduced a new beta feature that enables real-time translations to be played directly through headphones using Gemini’s speech-to-speech technology. The company said this allows users to listen to live translations during conversations, speeches, lectures, or while watching films and television content in other languages, without needing to read on-screen text.

The beta version is being rolled out on Android devices in the United States, Mexico and India and works with all types of headphones, supporting more than 70 languages, Google said. The company added that the feature is expected to expand to iOS devices and additional countries in 2026.

Alongside translation upgrades, Google is enhancing Translate’s language-learning tools. Users will now receive clearer feedback during speaking practice, while a new streak feature will track how many consecutive days a user has spent learning, helping monitor consistency and progress, the company stated.

Google informed that these learning-focused updates are expanding to nearly 20 additional countries, including Germany, India, Sweden and Taiwan. New language combinations have also been added, including English to German and Portuguese, as well as Bengali, Simplified Mandarin Chinese, Dutch, German, Hindi, Italian, Romanian and Swedish to English.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 12:22 PM