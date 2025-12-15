Bareilly wedding called off after last-minute dowry demand, groom and family questioned

A wedding ceremony in Bareilly ended abruptly in chaos after the groom’s family allegedly raised a last-minute demand for a car and a large cash payment as dowry, triggering police intervention and sparking widespread outrage on social media.

According to the complaint, the marriage between Jyoti and Rishabh was finalised around eight months ago, with both families completing the customary pre-wedding rituals. The bride’s family stated that they hosted the engagement ceremony in May at a city hotel, incurring substantial expenses. During the event, the groom was reportedly presented with gold jewellery and cash as part of traditional customs.

Also read: Lionel Messi arrives in Delhi for high-security visit packed with elite meetings and sporting events

In the days leading up to the wedding, the bride’s family alleged that they continued to fulfil customary expectations by providing household appliances and additional cash as shagun. However, the situation reportedly deteriorated on the wedding night, just before the rituals were to be concluded.

The groom’s side allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh in cash along with a Brezza car. When the bride’s family expressed their inability to arrange a vehicle at such short notice, they were allegedly asked to pay the amount in cash immediately. Despite attempts by relatives and elders to defuse the situation, the dispute escalated into a heated argument at the venue.

As tensions rose and the groom’s party attempted to leave the premises, the bride’s family alerted the police. Personnel from the Cantt police station arrived at the venue and took the groom, his father and his brother-in-law into custody for questioning. The wedding was subsequently called off.

The incident has triggered strong reactions online after details of the alleged dowry demand surfaced on social media. Several users condemned the practice and expressed solidarity with the bride. One user commented that such incidents reflect how some families view marriage as a transaction rather than a partnership, while another questioned why dowry expectations persist despite legal prohibitions.

Some netizens also called for a broader discussion on arranged marriages and social accountability, urging families to reject dowry outright. Others, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions without hearing all sides, calling for a fair examination of facts.

Also read: India ranks third globally in AI competitiveness, trailing US and China

Meanwhile, the bride’s family has alleged that they spent nearly ₹15 lakh on wedding arrangements alone, apart from cash, gold jewellery and gifts already handed over as part of the rituals. Police officials said the matter is under inquiry and further action will be taken based on statements and evidence collected under relevant legal provisions.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 12:09 PM