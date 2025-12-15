WhatsApp rolls out missed call voice and video replies, expands AI and calling tools

Status updates have been enhanced with new creative tools, WhatsApp informed. Users can now add music lyrics, apply interactive stickers or include question prompts in their status posts.

WhatsApp has rolled out a wide-ranging set of updates aimed at enhancing communication and creativity on the platform ahead of the holiday season, with the introduction of Missed Call Messages standing out as the most notable feature, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The new feature allows users to leave short voice or video notes when a call goes unanswered. The option appears directly on the call screen and attaches the note to the missed call itself, offering a quick follow-up without the need to return to the chat window. WhatsApp informed that the feature is designed as a modern alternative to voicemail, allowing users to share information quickly when live calls do not connect.

The company has also expanded the role of Meta AI within WhatsApp. It stated that upgraded image-generation capabilities have been introduced using models from Flux, Midjourney and Meta’s internal research, enabling more detailed and refined visuals. These tools are aimed at users creating personalised holiday messages or custom graphics for chats. In addition, WhatsApp has added a feature that converts static photos into short animated clips, with users able to describe the desired motion through a text prompt, eliminating the need for separate editing apps.

Calling features have also received several upgrades. WhatsApp stated that group video calls will now automatically highlight the active speaker, improving clarity during multi-participant conversations. Voice chats have gained lightweight reactions such as cheers, allowing users to respond in real time without interrupting discussions. These reactions appear briefly during calls and are intended to support informal feedback.

On the desktop version, WhatsApp has introduced organisational improvements through a new media tab that consolidates documents, images, videos and links shared across chats, making older files easier to locate. Link previews have also been refined, with clearer cards designed to help users quickly assess shared webpages.

Status updates have been enhanced with new creative tools, WhatsApp informed. Users can now add music lyrics, apply interactive stickers or include question prompts in their status posts. Contacts can reply directly to these questions, encouraging greater engagement. Similar question prompts have been extended to Channels, allowing creators, brands and organisations to gather quick feedback from followers during live events or announcements.

The company stated that these updates reflect Meta’s broader push to integrate AI-driven creativity, improved calling and better content organisation directly into everyday messaging experiences.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 11:11 AM