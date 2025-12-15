Joined an MNC, burnt out in 3 months: Employee says colleagues ignore boundaries, call nonstop

The employee stated that colleagues were unwilling to carry out minor changes, such as updating a value on a presentation slide, and preferred to email or message her to do it instead.

A newly hired employee at a multinational company has triggered an online discussion after stating that she is considering resigning just three months into the role, citing mental exhaustion and a work environment she described as highly stressful. In a post shared on Reddit, the Singapore-based employee said her team showed little respect for her time or personal boundaries, informed that colleagues expected instant responses and repeatedly called her if she failed to reply to messages within two to three minutes.

She stated that these calls often continued even after her official working hours had ended and added that some teammates avoided handling even basic tasks themselves, instead shifting the responsibility onto her.

The employee stated that colleagues were unwilling to carry out minor changes, such as updating a value on a presentation slide, and preferred to email or message her to do it instead. She further said that teammates questioned her decision to log off despite it being past working hours. Feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about her ability to cope, she asked other Reddit users whether she should leave the job and sought opinions on how to handle the situation.

The post drew mixed reactions from fellow Redditors. Several users felt that a three-month period was too short to label a workplace as toxic, suggesting the issues could stem from mismatched expectations or differing work styles rather than deliberate misconduct. One commenter stated that such work cultures were fairly common in multinational companies, particularly in operations roles, and that the problem might lie in a lack of alignment rather than toxicity.

Another user advised the employee to observe team dynamics for a longer period, communicate concerns clearly, and consider raising the matter with her manager before making a final decision. The commenter added that if the situation failed to improve, it would be prudent to secure another role before resigning.

