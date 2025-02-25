Zara shuts iconic 5-storey South Bombay flagship in Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT
Zara has reportedly closed its flagship store in Mumbai's Fort area, marking the end of an era for the brand's sole independent outlet in the city.
The decision was confirmed through a notice posted on the doors of the historic 110-year-old, five-storey Ismail Building, where the store operated for eight years.
The notice, widely shared on social media, stated that the store would cease operations after the end of business on February 23, without providing any further explanation.
Originally opened in 2017 at Hatuma Chowk Square, this expansive 51.300-square-foot outlet had set a benchmark as Zara's largest store in India.
At the time, Inditex Trent, the joint venture between Zara's parent company Inditex SA and the Tata Group's Trent, secured what was then the biggest lease deal in the fashion world—paying an annual rent of Rs 30 crore with a five-year lock-in period, according to a media report.
Owned by Inditex SA—the world's largest fashion retailer—Zara has been active in India since 2010. Its entry into the market was made possible by a 65:35 joint venture with Tata Group's Trent, creating Inditex Trent Retail India. This collaboration not only brings Zara to Indian shoppers but also includes the retailing of Massimo Dutti.
Despite the closure of this flagship, Zara continues to serve the Mumbai market with three other outlets located at Phoenix Market City in Kurla, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, and Thane's Viviana Mall.